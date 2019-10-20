34th horse dies at Santa Anita since December

ARCADIA, Calif. (KABC) -- Another horse has died at Santa Anita Park, the 34th horse to die at the racetrack since late December.
A 3-year-old gelding named Satchel Paige suffered a leg injury during a race on Saturday and was euthanized.
Pressure has been rising on Santa Anita and the horse racing industry due to the dozens of horse deaths. Many animal rights advocates have also called for a nationwide suspension of horse racing.
Santa Anita was closed for several weeks earlier this year to evaluate the track conditions. New safety conditions were also implemented.
