Former Dodger first baseman Adrian Gonzalez says he's not retired from baseball yet!
Gonzalez says if it hadn't been for the coronavirus pandemic, he would have played in Mexico this summer.
In the meantime, Gonzalez shares some of his business ventures, his favorite taco spots in L.A., as well as how his family has been dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic.
Watch the full interview with "A-Gon" in the video above.
Adrian Gonzalez, former Dodger, talks about possible return to baseball
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News