Albert Pujols in agreement with Dodgers on major league deal, sources tell ESPN

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- All-Star first baseman Albert Pujols is in agreement on a major league deal with the Dodgers, ESPN reported Saturday, citing sources who spoke anonymously.According to ESPN, the deal would appear to be for a part-time role. The agreement was first reported by the Los Angeles Times.Pujols, a two-time World Series champion, was released by the Angels on May 6. He was in the last year of his 10-year, $240 million contract."The Angels Organization proudly signed Albert Pujols in 2011, and are honored that he has worn an Angels jersey for nearly half of his Hall-of-Fame Career," team owner Arte Moreno said in a statment last week.The Dodgers' Max Muncy has versatility at second base and third base, which could open up at-bats, ESPN multimedia reporter Alden Gonzalez noted. And the Dodgers could use help versus left-handers.In a tweet, Gonzalez described the Pujols agreement as "a shock, to say the least, but actually makes sense if you consider Muncy's ability to play 2B and 3B, not to mention the Dodgers' .663 OPS against lefties. If they wanna give Turner or Muncy a day, or back off on Lux, Pujols fits. Edwin Rios' shoulder surgery might've helped."The Dodgers entered Saturday with a .663 OPS against opposing left-handed pitchers this season, 136 points less than the team's OPS against righties.Pujols, one of the best right-handed-hitters in baseball history, could help with that. Pujols was batting only .198/.250/.372 in his first 92 plate appearances this season, but his .513 expected slugging percentage suggested he had also been running into some bad luck.