Reopening California

Reopening OC: Anaheim Ducks to welcome fans back to Honda Center on Friday

EMBED <>More Videos

Anaheim Ducks to welcome fans back to Honda Center on Friday

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- The Anaheim Ducks are set to welcome back fans to the Honda Center on Friday, following more than a year of pandemic restrictions that prohibited the gathering of large indoor crowds.

In accordance with state and local coronavirus restrictions, capacity will be limited to 10% -- but it's a start.

"It's been 400 days.. since fans were able to cheer the ducks at Honda Center," noted Aaron Teets, the Ducks' president of business operations.

Ducks players have received the COVID-19 vaccine shots they need to be safe.

Like every other venue opening up in California, there will be plenty of health guidelines for fans. Masks will be mandatory and there will be no eating or drinking in the seats.

As Staples Center reopens to fans, new rules include no food at seats
EMBED More News Videos

Staples Center is reopening to fans with a Lakers game this week, but no food will be allowed in the seats.


Because capacity will be limited to 10%, the Honda Center is not requiring proof of COVID vaccination or a negative test. Temperature checks will be conducted.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsanaheimorange countyhockeysocial distancingcoronavirus pandemicsportshockey fanreopening california
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
REOPENING CALIFORNIA
What to expect when Universal Studios Hollywood reopens Friday
Disneyland ticket website flooded with demand ahead of reopening
Newsom expecting all students back in classrooms by August
No more CA counties left in purple tier
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Jailhouse interview: Reseda mother says she drowned her 3 young kids
FedEx shooting: Police ID killer in rampage as 19-year-old man
Suspect charged in double murder at Rancho Cucamonga home
'Harry Potter,' 'Peaky Blinders' actress Helen McCrory dead at 52
Kristin Smart disappearance: Podcaster helped police crack cold case
Video of teen killed in Chicago police shooting released
Louisiana fraternity brothers pay off former cook's mortgage
Show More
1 confusing question causing major unemployment delays in CA
Texas House OKs bill that would allow gun carry without license
Oath Keeper is 1st suspect to plead guilty in Capitol riot
Stanford begins Pfizer vaccine trial on kids
Cooperstown baseball tournament requires 12-year-olds' vaccination
More TOP STORIES News