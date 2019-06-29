World Cup

AOC invites Megan Rapinoe, USWNT to tour Capitol after White House remarks

By Danny Clemens
WASHINGTON -- Megan Rapinoe has been vocal about not going to the White House should the United States win the FIFA Women's World Cup, but it looks like she'll still be heading to Washington.

U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez took to Twitter Friday afternoon to invite Rapinoe and the entire women's national soccer team for a tour of Capitol Hill.

"It may not be the White House, but we'd be happy to welcome [the team]," Ocasio-Cortez tweeted after the U.S. bested France to advance to the semi-finals.



"Consider it done," Rapinoe replied.

The invitation came days after Eight by Eight magazine tweeted a clip from a January interview in which Rapinoe said she's "not [expletive] going to the White House" should the U.S. win and expressed doubt that the team would even be invited.

The video was widely circulated and attracted the attention of President Donald Trump, who responded on Twitter with a promise to invite the entire team regardless of how they fare in the world cup.

"I am a big fan of the American Team, and Women's Soccer, but Megan should WIN first before she TALKS! Finish the job!" Trump tweeted.



The president also took a jab at Rapinoe, presumably for her refusal to sing the national anthem before games, tweeting, "Megan should never disrespect our Country, the White House, or our Flag, especially since so much has been done for her & the team. Be proud of the Flag that you wear. The USA is doing GREAT!"

Rapinoe later said that she stood by her comments but not her use of profanity.

"My mom would be very upset about that," she said Thursday in a news conference.

Rapinoe added: "Considering how much time and effort and pride we take in the platform that we have and using it for good and leaving the game in a better place...I don't think that I would want to go, and I would encourage my teammates to think hard about lending that platform or having that co-opted by an administration that does not feel the same way, doesn't fight for the same things that we fight for."
