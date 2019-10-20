Chargers drop third straight game in clash against Titans, 23-20

The Chargers lost their 3rd straight game on the road Sunday afternoon, dropping a dramatic game to the Tennessee Titans, 23-20.It was a close game from the start. The teams headed into halftime tied at 10, before the Titans took a ten-point lead midway through the third quarter.The Titans maintained their lead late into the fourth and the situation looked bleak for the Chargers.With five minutes remaining, Phillip Rivers found Austin Ekeler in the back of the end-zone for the 41-yard touchdown pass.He has now thrown for 56,599 career passing yards, good enough for sixth all-time in NFL history.That throw brought the Chargers within three points, but that was as close as they would come.With just seconds left and the chance to send the Chargers home victorious, Melvin Gordon fumbles the ball on the Titans one-yard line, and the Titans preserve their hard-fought victory.The Bolts head to Chicago next week to take on the Bears, while the Titans will host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.