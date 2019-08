EMBED >More News Videos The Chargers are hosting a fan experience at their training camp in Costa Mesa.

COSTA MESA, Calif. (KABC) -- The Chargers are continuing to hold training camp in Costa Mesa and on Thursday, SoCal football fans got a bonus with a scrimmage against the Rams.Along with the camp is a fan experience, with games for kids, information about the new stadium, plenty of food and other fun. Plus this year the team invested in additional shade covering for the bleachers to keep fans cool in the August heat.Next weekend, the camp will offer fans the chance to go through combine drills to get their own Madden rating with help from rating adjusters with EA Sports.You can sign up in advance for the Madden rating combine at this link.