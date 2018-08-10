SPORTS

Chargers pay for fan tattoos in West Hollywood

EMBED </>More Videos

The team paid for everyone's tattoos at Shamrock Social Club until the early-morning hours.

By
WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (KABC) --
The Los Angeles Chargers welcomed fans to show permanent loyalty in West Hollywood on Wednesday.

The team paid for everyone's tattoos at Shamrock Social Club until the early-morning hours.

Some people inked the iconic Chargers thunder bolt on their bodies while others opted for the team logo or emblem.

Linebacker Denzel Perryman was on hand and appreciated the turnout of fans from all across Southern California.

"It shows the loyalty, great support and how much they really care about the Chargers," Perryman said.

The Chargers begin their second season in L.A. with an exhibition game against the Arizona Cardinals this Saturday at 7 p.m. on ABC 7.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportstattooLos Angeles ChargersfootballWest HollywoodLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Raiders beat Lions 16-10 in Gruden's return to sideline
Calhoun, Upton HR, Angels beat A's 4-3; Pujols hit milestone
Replacement Ryan McMahon homers as Rockies beat Dodgers 5-4
Dodgers look to bounce back against Rockies
More Sports
Top Stories
Seattle airport employee steals, crashes Horizon Air plane
Holy Fire explodes to 19,107 acres in Lake Elsinore area
Ex-aid Omarosa claims Trump often used racial slur
Shooter sought after woman killed by stray bullet in East LA
Deputies shoot suspect in Lakewood after he steals taser
Judge throws out plea deal for Ghost Ship defendants at sentencing hearing
Lake Elsinore residents react to Holy Fire evacuation orders
Secret DMV office in NorCal under scrutiny because it has no line
Show More
VIDEO: Time-lapse footage shows Holy Fire progression
Holy Fire arson suspect makes bizarre court appearance; bail set at $1M
Dozens of fake Trump stars fill Hollywood Walk of Fame
Corona man watches his home almost burn from security cameras
$35K reward offered in search of Carson native's killer
More News