Chargers pay for fan tattoos in West Hollywood

The Los Angeles Chargers welcomed fans to show permanent loyalty in West Hollywood on Wednesday.The team paid for everyone's tattoos at Shamrock Social Club until the early-morning hours.Some people inked the iconic Chargers thunder bolt on their bodies while others opted for the team logo or emblem.Linebacker Denzel Perryman was on hand and appreciated the turnout of fans from all across Southern California."It shows the loyalty, great support and how much they really care about the Chargers," Perryman said.The Chargers begin their second season in L.A. with an exhibition game against the Arizona Cardinals this Saturday at 7 p.m. on ABC 7.