Los Angeles Chargers put finishing touches on plays before big London game

The Los Angeles Chargers are getting ready for a big game overseas in London against the Tennessee Titans. (KABC)

The Los Angeles Chargers are getting ready for a big game overseas in London against the Tennessee Titans.

The team took to the field Friday, putting together the finishing touches for their clash against the Titans. During the practice, the Chargers were greeted by a large group of kids who were excited to see their favorite players.

The big game takes place on Sunday at Wembley Stadium.
