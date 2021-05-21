Dodger Stadium will return to full capacity on June 15. Here's everything baseball fans need to know

In a statement, the team said tickets for full-capacity games for June 15 through the remainder of the season will go on sale on May 27 at 4 p.m. On June 15, the Dodgers will play at home against the Philadelphia Phillies.
Current capacity limits, including distanced pods and fully-vaccinated only sections, will remain in place for the 11 home games leading up to the full reopening date, the team added.
The announcement means at least one-third of the 30 Major League Baseball teams will be at full capacity by the All-Star break.
DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available. The Associated Press contributed to this report.