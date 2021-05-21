Sports

Dodger Stadium will return to full capacity on June 15. Here's everything baseball fans need to know

By ABC7.com staff
EMBED <>More Videos

CA reveals details of June 15 full reopening plan

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- On the same day that California announced it is on track to fully reopening its economy on June 15, the Dodgers said that Dodger Stadium will return to full capacity on that date.

In a statement, the team said tickets for full-capacity games for June 15 through the remainder of the season will go on sale on May 27 at 4 p.m. On June 15, the Dodgers will play at home against the Philadelphia Phillies.

Current capacity limits, including distanced pods and fully-vaccinated only sections, will remain in place for the 11 home games leading up to the full reopening date, the team added.

The announcement means at least one-third of the 30 Major League Baseball teams will be at full capacity by the All-Star break.



DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available. The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportslos angeleslos angeles countymlblos angeles dodgersreopening california
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Boy, 6, dies after being shot in road-rage incident on 55 Freeway in OC
CA to end all capacity limits, physical distancing on June 15
7.3-magnitude earthquake hits China hours after 6.1-magnitude quake
Suspect in custody after standoff at end of chase in Hollywood area
Mountain lion captured after prowling SF for days
LA County finds 933 'breakthrough' COVID cases among 3.3M vaccinated residents
Actor Danny Masterson must stand trial on 3 rape charges
Show More
At least 80 incidents of cars being shot, primarily on 91 Freeway
Pantages Theatre set to reopen with return performances of 'Hamilton'
Man has wrong leg amputated in 'tragic' hospital mix-up
Lady Gaga says rape at 19 led to a 'total psychotic break'
7 nooses found at Amazon construction site in past month
More TOP STORIES News