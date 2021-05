Dodger Stadium will return to full capacity on June 15. Here's everything baseball fans need to know

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- On the same day that California announced it is on track to fully reopening its economy on June 15, the Dodgers said that Dodger Stadium will return to full capacity on that date.In a statement, the team said tickets for full-capacity games for June 15 through the remainder of the season will go on sale on May 27 at 4 p.m. On June 15, the Dodgers will play at home against the Philadelphia Phillies.Current capacity limits, including distanced pods and fully-vaccinated only sections, will remain in place for the 11 home games leading up to the full reopening date, the team added.The announcement means at least one-third of the 30 Major League Baseball teams will be at full capacity by the All-Star break.