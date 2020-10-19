Dodgers advance to World Series after beating Braves 4-3 in NLCS Game 7

Arlington, TEXAS (KABC) -- The Los Angeles Dodgers are heading to the World Series for the third time in four years after beating the Atlanta Braves in Game 7 of the National League Championship Series on Sunday.Cody Bellinger hit a home in the seventh inning to give the Dodgers a 4-3 lead and Los Angeles was able to hold on with Julio Urias getting the last three Braves batters out in the ninth.Bellinger flung his bat off to the side and strutted up the first-base line when he hit the shot to deep right field, giving the Dodgers their first lead of the game.After being down 3-1 in the series, L.A. roared back with timely hitting and stellar defensive plays in the following games. For the Dodgers, the wins means they will get another shot at winning the World Series after previously winning the pennant in 2017 and 2018 but falling short each time. L.A. has not won a World Series since 1988.Betts, the first-year Dodger signed for 12 more years, made another incredible defensive play, robbing NL MVP candidate Freddie Freeman of a solo homer in the fifth. Corey Seager was named NLCS MVP after bashing five homers against the Braves.The game was mostly even as the Atlanta Braves would take a lead, only for the Dodgers to tie the match.The Braves got out to a 2-0 lead going into the third inning, but L.A. tied the game on a two-run hit by Will Smith. The hit scored Justin Turner and Max Muncy.The tie didn't last long. Atlanta took the lead in the fourth again on a single to put the Braves up by one run, but more damage was prevented when the Braves hit into a double play.Kiké Hernandez delivered a big hit when he tied the game in the sixth on a solo home run.On Saturday, the Tampa Bay Rays clinched a spot in the World Series by defeating the Houston Astros in Game 7 of the American League Championship Series.The Dodgers will now play the Rays in Game 1 of the World Series Tuesday.The Dodgers and Rays last played in 2019, when they split two games in Los Angeles and split two in Tampa Bay. That was the same as when they had previously played in 2016.