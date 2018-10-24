The Dodgers have fallen behind 2-0 in the World Series with a 4-2 loss to the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park.David Price pitched six innings of three-hit ball, and major league RBI leader J.D. Martinez broke a fifth-inning tie in another two-out rally that led the Red Sox to the victory.Craig Kimbrel closed out the win at noisy Fenway Park, putting the Red Sox halfway to their fourth championship in 15 seasons.The Red Sox have now won 14 of their last 16 World Series games, dating to a four-game sweep of the St. Louis Cardinals in 2004.Los Angeles took a lead for the first time in the World Series in the fourth inning. But by the fifth, Boston retook the lead 4-2 and their bullpen held on for the win.The Boys in Blue are hoping for a change in fortune as the World Series shifts to Los Angeles.Game 3 is Friday night at Dodger Stadium.The Dodgers would need a win then to avoid an 0-3 deficit that no World Series team has ever recovered from.