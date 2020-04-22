Coronavirus

Coronavirus: Dodgers game day staff to collectively receive $1.3 million during COVID-19 shutdown

The Los Angeles Dodgers are committing to paying game day workers during the coronavirus pandemic.
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Even though stadiums are empty and the fate of the Major League Baseball season is up in the air, the Los Angeles Dodgers are committing to paying game day workers during the coronavirus pandemic.

The organization said it will spend $1.3 million to pay workers - including event staff, concessions, parking, and cleaning personnel - as the league waits to hear about a potential season.

"The Los Angeles Dodgers have finalized a distribution program to assist baseball's greatest event staff, the people who make the Dodger Stadium fan experience the best in baseball," the team said in a written statement.

RELATED: Dodgers launch online auction to assist COVID-19 relief efforts

The Los Angeles Times reports each employee will receive a one-time payment by April 30 for either $600 or $750. It is unclear how many workers will be covered.

However, the pay will not be distributed to full-time team employees.

Most MLB teams say they will pay workers through the end of May.

RELATED: Sources: MLB, union focused on plan that could allow season to start as early as May in Arizona
