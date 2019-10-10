Game 5 of NLDS between Dodgers and Nationals goes into extra innings

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A nail-biting series continued in the tenth inning in Wednesday's NLDS Game 5 against the Nationals, after losing their lead with two score-tying home runs in the seventh inning.Clayton Kershaw took the mound in the seventh inning, giving up back-to-back home runs and ending their bid for a fourth straight appearance in the National League Conference Series.Kenta Maeda and Joe Kelly took the mound in following innings but the damage was done.Both teams failed to bring in any more runs to break the 3-3 games until the tenth inning with a game-winning 4-run home run.The end of the game was a stark contrast to the first six innings.Max Muncy put the Dodgers ahead with a two-run blast in the bottom of the first, one batter after Joc Pederson hit a leadoff double that came close to leaving the ballpark. Pederson's drive originally was called a home run before being changed to a two-bagger upon video review.Kike Hernandez added a second-inning blast off Nationals starter Stephen Strasburg.Pederson had two of the Dodgers' first five hits allowed by Strasburg.Dodgers starter Walker Buehler limited the Nats to two hits over the first five frames. Buehler put the first two runners on base in the top of the fifth before getting out of the jam unscathed.Breaths were held at the beginning of the seventh inning after Buehler's 94-mph fast ball ricocheted off the National's Kurt Suzuki's left wrist and knocked his helmet off.The Nationals are now moving on to face the Cardinals in a best-of-seven series beginning Friday. It will be St. Louis' first NLCS trip since 2014.Correction: We mistakenly published a story stating that the Dodgers lost the game as it was still in progress. ABC7 regrets the error.