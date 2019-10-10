Sports

Game 5 of NLDS between Dodgers and Nationals goes into extra innings

Washington Nationals' Juan Soto celebrates after a home run off Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw during the eighth inning in Game 5 of the NLDS in Los Angeles. (Mark J. Terrill)

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A nail-biting series continued in the tenth inning in Wednesday's NLDS Game 5 against the Nationals, after losing their lead with two score-tying home runs in the seventh inning.

Clayton Kershaw took the mound in the seventh inning, giving up back-to-back home runs and ending their bid for a fourth straight appearance in the National League Conference Series.

Kenta Maeda and Joe Kelly took the mound in following innings but the damage was done.

Both teams failed to bring in any more runs to break the 3-3 games until the tenth inning with a game-winning 4-run home run.

The end of the game was a stark contrast to the first six innings.

Max Muncy put the Dodgers ahead with a two-run blast in the bottom of the first, one batter after Joc Pederson hit a leadoff double that came close to leaving the ballpark. Pederson's drive originally was called a home run before being changed to a two-bagger upon video review.

Kike Hernandez added a second-inning blast off Nationals starter Stephen Strasburg.

Pederson had two of the Dodgers' first five hits allowed by Strasburg.

Dodgers starter Walker Buehler limited the Nats to two hits over the first five frames. Buehler put the first two runners on base in the top of the fifth before getting out of the jam unscathed.

Breaths were held at the beginning of the seventh inning after Buehler's 94-mph fast ball ricocheted off the National's Kurt Suzuki's left wrist and knocked his helmet off.

The Nationals are now moving on to face the Cardinals in a best-of-seven series beginning Friday. It will be St. Louis' first NLCS trip since 2014.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Correction: We mistakenly published a story stating that the Dodgers lost the game as it was still in progress. ABC7 regrets the error.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportslos angeleslos angeles countybaseballwashington nationalslos angeles dodgers
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
SoCal Edison may cut power to 174K customers amid fire risk
How to prepare for a power outage
Manheim, Ealy bring drama, action and fun to ABC's 'Stumptown'
Race related traffic stops raise outcry
Riverside middle school bullying case explodes on social media
SoCal forecast: Santa Ana winds to intensify through Thursday, Friday
Heart of Hyde Park mural honors Hyde Park community and Nipsey Hussle
Show More
Van slams into front window of Santa Ana bakery
Bag-head bandit tries to rob convenience store
DACA supporters hang banners at CA freeways, college campuses
Union Pacific's Big Boy locomotive back in SoCal
Long Beach named one of spookiest cities in U.S.
More TOP STORIES News