SPORTS
espn

Dodgers' Yasiel Puig appealing 2-game suspension for role in fight

SEATTLE -- Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Yasiel Puig is appealing his two-game suspension for fighting and inciting a fight during a benches-clearing incident against San Francisco.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts confirmed Friday that Puig was in the process of appealing. Puig was suspended Thursday by Major League Baseball after he took a swing at Giants catcherNick Hundley in the seventh inning of the Dodgers' 2-1 home loss Tuesday. Hundley was fined.

Puig will be eligible to play during the appeal. He was not in the starting lineup for Friday's series opener in Seattle, but Roberts said he would have Puig in the lineup in the next few games.

The fracas started when Puig swatted his bat in frustration after fouling off a pitch from Tony Watson, and Hundley said something to the slugger while still in his crouch. Puig turned around and walked toward Hundley, the catcher stood up, and they argued face to face before Puig shoved Hundley twice.

That brought players out of the benches and bullpens. Puig and Hundley were momentarily separated, but Puig ducked around teammates, coaches and Roberts before reaching back to hit Hundley. He smacked Hundley with an open hand across the front of his catcher's mask.
Related Topics:
sportsespndave robertsmlblos angeles dodgersappealsuspensionyasiel puig
(Copyright ©2018 ESPN Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.)
SPORTS
After bullpen session, Kenley Jansen hoping to return next week
Zlatan Ibrahimovc, three LA Galaxy DPs won't face Seattle Sounders
Raiders president eyes Reno as future training campsite
Ducks sign Ondrej Kase to three-year deal
More Sports
Top Stories
VIDEO: Woman throws coffee on hired contractor at Century City apartment
Colorado girls' bodies were submerged in oil, lawyer says
Holy Fire: Suspect's arraignment suspended after bizarre outbursts
6.0 earthquake shakes Costa Rica near Panama border
Rapper Young Thug arrested at album-release party in Hollywood
Flooding, debris and mud flows impact Cranston Fire burn areas
Cards Against Humanity hiring writers for $40 an hour
CA governor candidate John Cox compares DMV wait times to Holocaust
Show More
1 hospitalized after helicopter crashes at Riverside airport
WWII enthusiast with guns, replica items triggers safety alarm at LAX
Aretha Franklin's funeral set for Aug. 31
Bodycam video seems to show officer having sex in his office
Teen who pushed friend off bridge charged
More News