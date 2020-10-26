Sports

Effort underway to reinstate USC football player suspended after unemployment claim

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The movement to reinstate suspended USC receiver Munir McClain amid an unemployment fraud probe is gaining steam.

The sophomore football player was suspended with little warning or explanation by the university -- apparently after McClain filed for temporary COVID-19 unemployment benefits.

Now, civil rights activists are speaking out against McClain's treatment - arguing that he has done nothing illegal to warrant a suspension.

"We believe he's done nothing wrong," said community activist Najee Ali. "In fact, he's the victim."

University of Southern California coach Clay Helton refused to comment on McClain's suspension, and the school said in a statement that it was "cooperating with authorities."
