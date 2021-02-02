Sports

Fans ejected from Lakers-Hawks game in Atlanta after verbal courtside spat with LeBron James

James said it was no big deal. In fact, he didn't think the fans should've been tossed.
ATLANTA (KABC) -- Fans may not be allowed at Staples Center right now, but they are in Atlanta, where a Lakers game was briefly interrupted by a confrontation between LeBron James and some people in the socially distanced crowd.

During the fourth quarter of the game against the Hawks Monday night, James got into a brief verbal confrontation with a female fan who pulled down her mask to make a point.

Specific details of the incident were not clear, but the woman, Juliana Carlos, her husband and two others were ejected for getting into the verbal spat with James. Carlos says the Lakers star hurled expletives at her after she was defending her husband.

The referees halted the game and called in security officers, who ejected the fans from State Farm Arena. There was a socially distanced crowd of 1,341 for the lone Atlanta visit by the reigning NBA champions.

James said it was no big deal. In fact, he didn't think the fans should've been tossed.

"We said our piece, he said his piece, I said my piece. And then someone else jumped into it and said their piece," he said. "But I didn't think they should've been kicked out, but they might have had a couple drinks maybe, and they could've probably kept it going and the game wouldn't be about the game no more. So I think the referees did what they had to do."

James apparently got a kick out of the confrontation, later tweeting "Courtside Karen was MAD MAD!!"

The night ended with James leading the Lakers to a 107-99 victory over the Hawks.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportslebron jameslos angeles lakersatlanta hawksnbabasketball
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH TODAY: CA county tier changes, vaccine update
Biden to create task force to reunite families separated at border
Why it could take 4+ years for Kaiser to vaccinate CA patients
Why are people leaving CA? In-depth look at population shifts
Newsom reverses parole for IE man convicted of killing wife
Student uses GameStop earnings to donate to children's hospital
LAUSD expected to remain closed for near future
Show More
Vaccinations moving slow in LA County, but ahead of other large US counties
GameStop stock: OC man turns stimulus checks into $40K
Senate confirms Pete Buttigieg as transportation secretary
FBI: 2 agents killed, 3 wounded in Florida
Grocery stores closing in Long Beach over 'hero pay'
More TOP STORIES News