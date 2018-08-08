SPORTS

Faye Spanos, wife of Chargers owner Alex Spanos, dies at 92

COSTA MESA, Calif. --
Faye Spanos, the wife of Los Angeles Chargers owner Alex Spanos, has died. She was 92.

Faye Spanos died late Tuesday night of undisclosed causes.

She married Alex Spanos in 1948, and they raised four children in Stockton. Alex Spanos built a billion-dollar fortune in real estate and construction during their marriage, and he purchased a majority share in the San Diego Chargers in 1984.

Faye and Alex Spanos became prolific philanthropists, donating to causes related to schools, children, the arts and hospitals.


Their son, Dean Spanos, is the Chargers' chairman of the board and controlling owner. The Chargers moved from San Diego to Los Angeles in early 2017.

"The NFL family is saddened by the passing of Faye Spanos, the light and rock of the Spanos family," NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement. "Faye was a woman of faith, compassion and dignity who inspired her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren as well as countless friends and extended family."

Faye and Alex Spanos also have 15 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

Funeral arrangements are underway and will be announced in the next few days, the team said.
