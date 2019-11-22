Sports

Floyd Mayweather says he's 'coming out of retirement in 2020'

Floyd Mayweather Jr. poses on the scale during a weigh-in Friday, Aug. 25, 2017, in Las Vegas for his Saturday boxing bout against Conor McGregor. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Boxing legend Floyd Mayweather posted to Instagram that he's "coming out of retirement in 2020."

This comes after the 42-year-old posted that he's partnering with Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) president Dana White for "another spectacular event" but did not specify details.

Mayweather, who has won all 50 of his fights, is considered one of the greatest boxers of all time.



He announced his retirement in 2015 but has returned to the ring for special occasions.

In 2017, he defeated Conor McGregor in the UFC star's first-ever professional boxing match and reportedly made more than $200 million for that fight.

He was last seen fighting at an exhibition boxing match against Japanese kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa, who was defeated in just 140 seconds, according to CNN.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportscelebrityboxingu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Flames emit from plane engine, makes emergency landing at LAX
Elon Musk unveils futuristic Tesla Cybertruck
SoCal family hit by scam after child diagnosed with leukemia
Actor Danny Trejo opens up about substance abuse, prison
LAFD turns to cutting-edge technology to battle brush fires
Rob Fukuzaki celebrates 25th anniversary with ABC7
Zebrafish used to help save boy with rare genetic condition
Show More
Families celebrate finalization of adoptions during ceremony in Ontario
Weapon used in Saugus High shooting was 'kit gun,' authorities say
Clumsy criminal caught on video in Louisiana
Leimert Park boy who shot himself may have used guard's gun
$13.2M judgment for family in Anaheim PD fatal chokehold case
More TOP STORIES News