Sports

Fortnite World Cup finals: Gamers gather in New York City for inaugural event

NEW YORK (KABC) -- Starting Friday evening, hundreds of competitive Fortnite players will descend on the historic Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York City to compete in the finals of the inaugural Fortnite World Cup.

Players ranging in age from 14 to 24 have qualified through taking part in 10 weeks of qualifiers.

Six different regions will send players to the Fortnite World Cup.

The event features a $30 million prize pool.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sports
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Victims identified in deadly San Fernando Valley shooting spree
Pedestrian fatally struck on WB 210 in Arcadia
SoCal's famous dolphin Patches returns
Caltrans warns weekend construction on 60 FWY in I.E. will cause traffic delays
Long Beach to celebrate West Coast hip hop with star-studded event
VIDEO: 18 panda cubs celebrate 1st birthday in China
Masked robbers attack man after he buys lottery tickets: video
Show More
Church camp counselor accused of sexually assaulting 2 children
Counterfeit oxy blamed for 4 deaths in San Diego area
Burbank Senior Little League softball All-Stars head to World Series
Woman accused of wearing another woman's stolen dentures
VIDEO: Coast Guard seizes more than 26,000 pounds of cocaine worth $35M
More TOP STORIES News