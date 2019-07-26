Fortnite World Cup finals: Gamers gather in New York City for inaugural event

NEW YORK (KABC) -- Starting Friday evening, hundreds of competitive Fortnite players will descend on the historic Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York City to compete in the finals of the inaugural Fortnite World Cup.Players ranging in age from 14 to 24 have qualified through taking part in 10 weeks of qualifiers.Six different regions will send players to the Fortnite World Cup.The event features a $30 million prize pool.