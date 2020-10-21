Sports

Mookie Betts' stolen base against Rays earns a free Doritos Locos taco for everyone in US

ARLINGTON, Texas (KABC) -- Mookie Betts helped the Dodgers in every way to win Game 1 of the World Series against the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday night. But it was one particular play that won him some national love.

By stealing second base in the fifth inning, Betts triggered Taco Bell's "Steal a Base, Steal a Taco" promotion.

That means everyone is the U.S. will get a free taco from the fast-food chain.

The free tacos will be available on Oct. 28, according to Taco Bell's website.

"TACOS ON ME!!!!" Betts said in a tweet Wednesday morning, urging fans to post their taco photos and tag him on Twitter.

Betts led off the Dodgers fifth with a walk and then stole second. After NL Championship Series MVP Corey Seager drew a walk behind him, they pulled off a double steal.

"That's just another element that Mookie brings. He does a lot of studying to be able to create stress," Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said.

Then, with the Rays infield playing in, Max Muncy hit a bouncer to first baseman Yandy Diaz, who threw on the run after Betts broke quickly for the plate. He slid past the attempted tag for a 3-1 lead.

"It's just all practice," Betts said. "In BP, I run the bases. In spring training, we're running bases, constantly putting in this work for this time."

The only other player with a walk and multiple stolen bases in an inning during a World Series game was Babe Ruth in 1921.

"Stolen bases are a thing for me. That's how I create runs and create havoc on the basepaths," Betts said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsworld seriesmlbtaco bellbaseballtacostampa bay rayslos angeles dodgers
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pope endorses same-sex civil unions in new documentary film
LA now accepting cannabis license applications
Parents of 545 children separated at border can't be found
Santa Clarita to allow trick-or-treating this Halloween
DTLA street may be renamed Kobe Bryant Boulevard
Homeless mom, young son finally receive EDD benefits
New class of Egyptian police recruits shows more than their skills
Show More
Florida's falling lizards are getting used to cold winter temperatures
Arson probe: More than 200 ballots recovered from drop box
Caltrans contractor killed in hit-and-run near 110 Fwy in DTLA
CA issues reopening guidelines for theme parks, outdoor stadiums
Dodgers keep Jansen, bullpen fresh for Game 2 of World Series
More TOP STORIES News