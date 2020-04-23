Sports

How and when to watch the NFL draft 2020 on ABC7

Here's how to watch the NFL draft on ABC7. Details on start time and TV schedule below.
The NFL draft starts this Thursday, April 23, and you can watch it all on ABC7.

Eyewitness News will follow ABC'S draft programming.

NFL Draft Schedule (April 23-25):



  • Thursday, April 23 (5:00-8:30 p.m. PDT): NFL Draft, Round 1

  • Friday, April 24 (4:00-8:30 p.m. PDT): NFL Draft, Rounds 2 and 3


  • Saturday, April 25 (9:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m. PDT): NFL Draft, Rounds 4-7


    • The 2020 NFL Draft telecasts - originally scheduled to be on-site in Las Vegas, Nevada - will now originate from ESPN's Bristol, Connecticut, studios and adhere to proper social distancing guidelines and local workplace rules due to COVID-19.

    Everyone will be at home for the NFL Draft, and that includes Commissioner Roger Goodell. The first NFL Draft was held in 1936 in the basement of a Philadelphia hotel, and now, Goodell will announce Wednesday night's picks from the basement of his house in New York.
    Report a correction or typo
    Related topics:
    sportsnfl draftnational footbal leaguelos angeles ramsnflfootballsports
    Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
    RELATED
    Rams unveil new team colors and logo
    More Videos
    From CNN Newsource affiliates
    TOP STORIES
    Suspect in custody after hour-long standoff on 91 Fwy
    Newsom: No 'light switch' for reopening CA, but scheduled surgeries can resume
    Trump signs immigration order as part of COVID-19 pandemic crackdown
    San Bernardino County officials to unveil plan to reopen parks
    LA County fatalities from COVID-19 grow to 729
    Coronavirus updates: Live events
    SoCal eateries opt for loans from small banks to stay afloat
    Show More
    Pandemic: First responders honor medical workers in Arcadia
    Bon Jovi, Bruce Springsteen headline 'Jersey 4 Jersey' benefit concert
    Jobless express frustration over state unemployment agency
    4 more tigers, 3 lions test positive for COVID-19 at NY's Bronx Zoo
    Kristin Smart case: Search warrant served in San Pedro
    More TOP STORIES News