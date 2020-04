How and when to watch the NFL draft 2020 on ABC7

NFL Draft Schedule (April 23-25):

Thursday, April 23 (5:00-8:30 p.m. PDT): NFL Draft, Round 1

Friday, April 24 (4:00-8:30 p.m. PDT): NFL Draft, Rounds 2 and 3

Saturday, April 25 (9:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m. PDT): NFL Draft, Rounds 4-7

The NFL draft starts this Thursday, April 23, and you can watch it all on ABC7.Eyewitness News will follow ABC'S draft programming.The 2020 NFL Draft telecasts - originally scheduled to be on-site in Las Vegas, Nevada - will now originate from ESPN's Bristol, Connecticut, studios and adhere to proper social distancing guidelines and local workplace rules due to COVID-19.Everyone will be at home for the NFL Draft, and that includes Commissioner Roger Goodell. The first NFL Draft was held in 1936 in the basement of a Philadelphia hotel, and now, Goodell will announce Wednesday night's picks from the basement of his house in New York.