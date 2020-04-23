How and when to watch the NFL draft 2020 on ABC7

Eyewitness News will follow ABC'S draft programming.
NFL Draft Schedule (April 23-25):
The 2020 NFL Draft telecasts - originally scheduled to be on-site in Las Vegas, Nevada - will now originate from ESPN's Bristol, Connecticut, studios and adhere to proper social distancing guidelines and local workplace rules due to COVID-19.
Everyone will be at home for the NFL Draft, and that includes Commissioner Roger Goodell. The first NFL Draft was held in 1936 in the basement of a Philadelphia hotel, and now, Goodell will announce Wednesday night's picks from the basement of his house in New York.