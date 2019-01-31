SPORTS

Jackie Robinson's 100th birthday kicks off yearlong celebration

EMBED </>More Videos

Happy birthday, Jackie Robinson! The American baseball icon would have been 100 years old Thursday, and Major League Baseball is planning a yearlong centenary celebration.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Happy birthday, Jackie Robinson! The American baseball icon would have been 100 years old Thursday, and Major League Baseball is planning a yearlong centenary celebration.

It started Thursday, with a number of events across the country.

MLB is also planning a series of Play Ball events during Black History Month, which starts Friday.

In December, the Jackie Robinson Museum is set to open in New York City.

In 1947, Robinson broke baseball's color barrier as a member of the Brooklyn Dodgers. He was born in Georgia, but grew up in Pasadena.

Robinson was a four-star athlete at UCLA, and next Tuesday, the school will host an alumni baseball game and jazz concert in his honor.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportssocietybaseballMLBbirthdayu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
LeBron James OK'd to return Thursday against Clippers
LeBron James goes through another practice, doubtful for Thursday
Angels' Shohei Ohtani progressing, won't be ready for Opening Day
NBA shot chart trivia: Guess that All-Star
More Sports
Top Stories
JetBlue flight returned to LAX due to report of possible lightning strike
Anaheim police clear last unsolved homicide of 2018 with arrests in party shooting
Film 'Bedlam' examines mental health crisis
FEMA extends deadline for Woolsey Fire victims to apply for aid
Disneyland: Man climbs off Space Mountain during ride
Border agency makes biggest-ever fentanyl bust
84 priests named in report alleging sexual abuse
New storm to approach SoCal Friday night
Show More
Palmdale residents warned not to touch light poles due to wiring issues
LA Zoo offers ticket discounts for Rams fans
PCH reopens after mudslide
Holy Fire burn areas evacuations canceled as storm moves away
Federal judge rejects possible 'do-over' of Rams-Saints playoff game
More News