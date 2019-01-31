Jackie Robinson's 100th birthday kicks off yearlong celebration

Happy birthday, Jackie Robinson! The American baseball icon would have been 100 years old Thursday, and Major League Baseball is planning a yearlong centenary celebration.It started Thursday, with a number of events across the country.MLB is also planning a series of Play Ball events during Black History Month, which starts Friday.In December, the Jackie Robinson Museum is set to open in New York City.In 1947, Robinson broke baseball's color barrier as a member of the Brooklyn Dodgers. He was born in Georgia, but grew up in Pasadena.Robinson was a four-star athlete at UCLA, and next Tuesday, the school will host an alumni baseball game and jazz concert in his honor.