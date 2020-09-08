colin kaepernick

Colin Kaepernick returns to Madden for first time since 2016

Kaepernick is the top free-agent quarterback in Madden 21, with an 81 overall rating.
SAN FRANCISCO -- Former San Francisco 49ers star Colin Kaepernick is returning to Madden.

This is the first time the quarterback has been in the video game since 2016 when he began kneeling during the national anthem in protest of racial inequality and police brutality in the U.S.

Kaepernick is the top free-agent quarterback in Madden 21, with an 81 overall rating. His rating places him in the top 15 of the video game's 111 total quarterbacks, according to ESPN.

TIMELINE: Colin Kaepernick's journey from San Francisco 49ers star to kneeling to protest racial injustice
EMBED More News Videos

Former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick kneels before the start of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Dec. 18, 2016 in Atlanta.



The signal caller remains unsigned by any NFL team. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell released a statement in early June condemning systematic racism and apologizing for "not listening to NFL players earlier" when they tried to address racial injustice. His statement on social media drew comparisons to Kaepernick, with many calling for Goodell to apologize to the former Niners quarterback.

EA Sports issued the following statement:

"Colin Kaepernick is one of the top free agents in football and a starting-caliber quarterback. The team at EA SPORTS, along with millions of Madden NFL fans, want to see him back in our game. Knowing that our EA SPORTS experiences are platforms for players to create, we want to make Madden NFL a place that reflects Colin's position and talent, rates him as a starting QB, and empowers our fans to express their hopes for the future of football. We've worked with Colin to make this possible, and we're excited to bring it to all of you today."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportssan franciscosan francisco 49ersblack lives mattercolin kaepernickprotestnflnational anthemvideo gameu.s. & worldelectronic artsrace in america
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
TIMELINE: How anthem protests have evolved over past 15 months
Kaepernick finishing $1 million pledge that began with anthem protest
COLIN KAEPERNICK
Feed SoCal: ABC7 teams up with Colin Kaepernick's Know Your Rights Camp
Fauci, Kaepernick to receive Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Award
Colin Kaepernick, Disney announce partnership deal
Terrell Owens organizes rally near LA Forum
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Newsom gives update on COVID-19, fires
OC moves up on state's COVID monitoring system
Monrovia residents warned of potential evacuations amid Bobcat Fire
7 shot to death at illegal marijuana grow in Riverside County
Denver under winter weather advisory 2 days after city hit 101 degrees
Demonstrators, deputies clash at protest over Dijon Kizzee shooting
El Dorado Fire burns over 10,000 acres near Yucaipa
Show More
Creek Fire: 143,929 acres now burned, new evacuation orders issued
Congress launches Ft. Hood investigation over soldier deaths
Los Alamitos Unified resumes some in-person instruction
Live COVID briefings from public health officials
SoCal weather: Santa Ana winds return to region Tuesday
More TOP STORIES News