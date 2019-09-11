Sports

LA Chargers and Inglewood PD host Play60 Blitz for Centinela Elementary School Kids

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- Chargers rookies and Inglewood Police Department teamed up for a Play60 Blitz event.

Approximately 200 students from Centinela Elementary School participated.

They talked about the importance of physical activity for 60 minutes a day and living a healthy lifestyle.

"It's important that these kids know that they can do it. If they just put the work in and more importantly, you can just have fun with it," Chargers rookie, Nasir Adderley said.

Members of Inglewood PD and Chargers rookie class led the students in non-contact, NFL drills.

"Back when I was growing up we didn't have online games. We barely had PlayStations, so it definitely has changed, " Chargers Hall of Famer LaDainian Tomlinson said. "But even in today's age you have to stress the importance of just going outside and playing."
