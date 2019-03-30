Sports

Lakers: LeBron James will sit for rest of NBA season due to groin injury

Lakers forward LeBron James stands on the court during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Clippers Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

By Julianne Herrera
LOS ANGELES -- LeBron James will sit out the remainder of the NBA season to "allow his groin to fully heal," the Lakers said Saturday.

The decision came after a meeting with the team doctors and medical staff.

President of Basketball Operations Magic Johnson and General Manager Rob Penika issued a joint statement:

"After consulting with our team doctors and medical staff, we have decided to hold LeBron out of games for the remainder of the season. This decision will allow his groin to fully heal, and is best for the future success of both LeBron and the Lakers," the statement said.

There are only six regular season games left for the Lakers, who are mathematically eliminated from playoff contention.

James will still travel with the team on the upcoming road trip to New Orleans and Oklahoma City.
