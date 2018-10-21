SPORTS

Los Angeles Angels name Brad Ausmus as new manager

FILE - Brad Ausmus watches batting practice before a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2017. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
The Los Angeles Angels have named Brad Ausmus as their new manager.

The team made the announcement on Twitter Sunday, saying they are "happy to welcome" Ausmus as their manager.


Ausmus served as special assistant to general manager Billy Eppler last season. Contract terms were not released.

Ausmus replaces Mike Scioscia, who left the club earlier this month after 19 seasons in charge. Scioscia is the winningest manager in franchise history.

Ausmus played for the San Diego Padres, Detroit Tigers, Houston Astros and Los Angeles Dodgers. He was manager for the Tigers from 2014-17.

The big-budget Angels have missed the playoffs in four consecutive seasons and haven't won a playoff game since 2009. They are coming off three straight losing seasons for the first time since 1992-94.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
