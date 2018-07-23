SPORTS
Michael Beasley, Lakers agree to 1-year, $3.5M deal

Chris Haynes
Free-agent forward Michael Beasleyis officially a member of theLos Angeles Lakers.

The two sides agreed to a one-year, $3.5 million deal.

Newly signed LakerLeBron Jamesplayed one season with Beasley while they were with theMiami Heatin 2013-14, and he is a fan of Beasley's game.

Beasley, 29, is coming off a bounce-back 2017-18 season with the New York Knicks. In 74 games, he averaged 13.2 points and 5.6 rebounds while shooting 50 percent from the field and 40 percent from beyond the arc.

He was one of New York's most consistent players and will serve a vital role as one of the Lakers' key reserves.

The 6-foot-9 forward also had interest from the Oklahoma City Thunder, sources said.

Beasley joins James, Lance Stephenson, JaVale McGee and Rajon Rondo as new Lakers acquired this offseason.

Drafted second overall by the Heat in 2008, Beasley has averaged12.7 points and 4.8 rebounds per game for his career.

