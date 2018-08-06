SPORTS
espn

Mike Trout gets cortisone shot, remains day-to-day with wrist injury

Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout was out of the lineup for a fifth consecutive game with soreness in his right wrist.

The team said that Trout received a cortisone injection Monday morning and remains day-to-day.

Trout hasn't played since injuring his wrist while sliding on a steal attempt Wednesday at Tampa Bay.

The Angels opened a three-game series Monday against the visiting Detroit Tigers.

Trout had expected to be back earlier, but his wrist has not responded to treatment as hoped. X-rays and an MRI revealed inflammation.

Following Saturday's game, Trout said that it's been "frustrating. You don't want to be sitting on the bench watching your team out there."

Trout is batting .309 with 30 home runs in 109 games.
Related Topics:
sportsespncortisone shotmlbmike troutlos angeles angelswrist
(Copyright ©2018 ESPN Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.)
SPORTS
LeBron James adds Showtime documentary to TV portfolio
Chargers fans attend team's training camp in OC
Playoff race heating up as WNBA regular season winds down
Shareef O'Neal, a son of Shaquille O'Neal, officially a UCLA Bruin
More Sports
Top Stories
Trabuco Canyon brush fire burns 700 acres, prompts evacuation
11 children rescued from New Mexico compound, 5 adults arrested
Man charged with vandalizing Trump star in Hollywood
Firefighters battling 35-acre wildfire in Temescal Valley
Man accused in San Francisco terror plot sentenced to 15 years
Southern California sizzles amid sweltering heat wave
Pilot, 4 passengers ID'd after being killed in Santa Ana plane crash
Norwalk standoff: SWAT responds after man allegedly opens fire
Show More
2 WeHo City Council members want Trump's star off Walk of Fame
LA city attorney discusses school safety, 3D-printed guns
Santa Clarita Valley residents brace for fire danger
Bystander shoots gunman who opened fire at back-to-school festival
Excessive heat warning issued through Tuesday in parts of SoCal
More News