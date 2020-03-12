Coronavirus

MLB suspends spring training games and delays opening day

Major League Baseball has officially suspended spring training games and will delay the start of the regular season by at least two weeks.

MLB became the latest major North American league to hit pause on staging matchups amid coronavirus concerns.

"This action is being taken in the interests of the safety and well-being of our players, Clubs and our millions of loyal fans. MLB will continue to evaluate ongoing events leading up to the start of the season," a statement by MLB read.

MLB also indefinitely postponed 2020 World Baseball Classic Qualifier games in Tucson, Arizona.

"MLB will announce the effects on the schedule at an appropriate time and will remain flexible as events warrant, with the hope of resuming normal operations as soon as possible," MLB added.

Earlier Thursday, Major League Soccer suspended its season for 30 days, and countless college basketball conference tournaments were canceled.

The NBA was the first major North American league to suspend operations after Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsmlbcoronavirusu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Coronavirus: 8th case reported in Riverside County
Coronavirus SoCal update: LA sets limits on city events of 50 or more
Brazilian official who met Trump has virus; no plans to test Trump
Coronavirus: Newsom recommends canceling large gatherings
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coronavirus SoCal update: LA sets limits on city events of 50 or more
Coronavirus: Newsom recommends canceling large gatherings
How will Newsom's coronavirus policy affect SoCal's economy?
MLS suspends season due to coronavirus after NBA's hiatus
Coronavirus cancellations in SoCal - NBA, concerts and events
COVID-19: 2nd Jazz player tests positive, Gobert's actions eyed
Coronavirus: 8th case reported in Riverside County
Show More
Trump suspends travel between US, Europe to curb COVID-19
Rare white giraffes killed by poachers in Kenya
Dow plummets again as sell-off over the coronavirus deepens
ACC, Big Ten, others cancel men's college basketball tournaments
Princess Cruises suspends global ship operations for 60 days
More TOP STORIES News