Eyewitness This: MLB expands investigation into Astros stealing pitching signs during 2017 World Series run

Major League Baseball has expanded its investigation into the Houston Astros after a report claims they stole pitching signs during home games in 2017 - the year they beat the Dodgers in the World Series.A report from "The Athletic" cites former Astros pitcher Mike Fiers and three other unidentified people with the club. Houston is accused of stealing signs by using a camera positioned in center field, and team employees or players would allegedly communicate expected pitches by banging a trash can to signal off-speed pitches.The Astros say they've started an investigation in cooperation with MLB.