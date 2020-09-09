New Silver Lake mural honors Joe Kelly's pouty face made during tense Dodgers-Astros game

That expression was one of the many memorable moments during a July game in which long-simmering tensions between the two teams bubbled up.
Kelly, the hard-throwing reliever prone to occasional wildness, mocked Carlos Correa with the pouty face as we walked off the mound after striking him out and exchanged words, prompting both benches to clear and offering a snapshot of the hostility that appeared to stem from the 2017 Astros sign-stealing scandal that broke last year.
Kelly also threw a host of questionable pitches during the game, resulting in an eight-game suspension and a one-game suspension for L.A. manager Dave Roberts.
Fans can find the mural that captures that moment on the back of Floyd's 99 Barbershop on Sunset Boulevard. For those who take their picture with it, pouting is encouraged.
ESPN contributed to this report.