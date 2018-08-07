SPORTS
No setbacks in throwing for Shohei Ohtani, Mike Scioscia says

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Shohei Ohtani is making progress more quickly than expected in his quest to return to the mound for the Los Angeles Angels.

Ohtani, the two-way rookie sensation, has incurred no setbacks while throwing regularly in the outfield in recent days, manager Mike Scioscia said Monday. He is currently throwing from 120 feet.

Scioscia says Ohtani is "probably closer to getting on the mound than we thought last week."

The Angels have put no timeline on the recovery of Ohtani, who hasn't pitched since June after spraining a ligament in his right (throwing) elbow.

Ohtani batted fifth as the Angels' designated hitter Monday and went 0-for-2 with two walks in a 6-2 win over the Detroit Tigers. The two walks equaled the number of walks he drew in his previous 16 games combined.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
