YouTuber Logan Paul takes on Floyd Mayweather in Miami

Paul vs Mayweather fight in an exhibition match in Miami

MIAMI (KABC) -- Boxing star Floyd Mayweather and YouTuber Logan Paul fight in an exhibition match in Miami Sunday night.

Logan Paul is the brother of Jake Paul, who knocked out former NBA player Nate Robinson during an undercard match last November.

Paul lost a split decision in his ring debut in November 2019 but is confident he can beat the undefeated boxer.

"I chose Floyd, Floyd chose me because he knows theres a lot of money behind my name." Paul says. "But let's see if the money was worth it when I beat him."

Mayweather, who retired with a career record of 50-0 four years ago, will take on the YouTuber in an exhibition match Sunday night in Miami.

While Mayweather, 44, is by far the more experienced and talented boxer, Paul, 26, holds a distinct edge in size.

Paul weighed in at 189.5 pounds, while Mayweather was 155. Paul also has a six-inch height advantage over the 5 foot 8 Mayweather.

The match can be watched on pay-per-view.
