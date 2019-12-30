Rams say goodbye to Coliseum with 31-24 win over Cardinals

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- One season after playing in the Super Bowl, the Los Angeles Rams wrapped up their 2019 season with a 9-7 record, missing the playoffs but winning their final game over the Arizona Cardinals 31-24.The home game marked a farewell to the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, as the new SoFi Stadium in Inglewood is slated to open in July 2020 and host both the Rams and Chargers - in addition to Super Bowl LVI in 2022.Quarterback Jared Goff went 29-45, throwing for three touchdowns and 319 yards. Todd Gurley had 20 carries for 68 yards.The season was a disappointing one for Los Angeles fans, who had high expectations after the 2018 campaign in which the Rams finished 13-3 and made it to the Super Bowl, falling to the New England Patriots 13-3.The team now faces several key questions in the offseason.Among key free agents are 38-year-old tackle Andrew Whitworth, linebacker Dante Fowler Jr., linebacker Cory Littleton, defensive end Michael Brockers, kicker Greg Zuerlein and backup quarterback Blake Bortles. Due to trade deals, the Rams will not have a first-round draft pick in 2020.Goff, who signed a four-year, $134 million extension this year, finished the season with 22 touchdowns, 16 interceptions and more than 4,600 passing yards.