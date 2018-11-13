SPORTS

Rams game against Chiefs moved from Mexico City to Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
The Los Angeles Rams will be playing their next game at home instead of Mexico City.

Monday's game against the Kansas City Chiefs was scheduled in Mexico City's Azteca Stadium, but there were concerns about the condition of the field.

The issue was that soccer matches and concerts have left the field a mess, according to ESPN.



The Rams tweeted that the game will move back to L.A.

According to ESPN, ticket information and other details will be forthcoming, while the refund policy for the game in Mexico City will be announced in the coming days.

Wherever it's played, you will see it on ABC7! Don't miss "Monday Night Football" on ABC7. The pre-game is at 4:30 p.m., and then the game starts at 5:15 p.m. Join us for the post-game at 8:15 p.m.
