LOS ANGELES (KABC) --The Los Angeles Rams will be playing their next game at home instead of Mexico City.
Monday's game against the Kansas City Chiefs was scheduled in Mexico City's Azteca Stadium, but there were concerns about the condition of the field.
The issue was that soccer matches and concerts have left the field a mess, according to ESPN.
#KCvsLA will be moved from Mexico City to Los Angeles.— Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) November 13, 2018
The game will still be played on Monday, November 19. More details to follow.
The Rams tweeted that the game will move back to L.A.
According to ESPN, ticket information and other details will be forthcoming, while the refund policy for the game in Mexico City will be announced in the coming days.
