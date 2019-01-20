SPORTS

Rams head to Super Bowl 53 after defeating Saints 26-23 in NFC Championship game

Los Angeles Rams' Josh Reynolds catches a pass in front of New Orleans Saints' Demario Davis during the NFL football NFC championship game in New Orleans. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

NEW ORLEANS --
Greg Zuerlein kicked a 57-yard field goal in overtime to send the Los Angeles Rams to the Super Bowl with a 26-23 victory over the New Orleans Saints in the NFC championship game Sunday.

The stunning finish came after New Orleans got the ball first in the extra period. Under pressure, Drew Brees fluttered up a pass that was picked off by John Johnson III, who was able to hang on to the interception while falling onto his back.

The Rams weren't able to do much offensively, but it didn't matter. Zuerlein, who had already delivered a tying 48-yard kick with 15 seconds left in regulation, booted through the winning field goal with plenty of room to spare.

The Superdome, which had been in uproar all afternoon, suddenly turned eerily silent. It was the first home playoff loss for the Saints with Brees and coach Sean Payton.
