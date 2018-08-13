SPORTS
espn

Reports: Donald Penn agrees to restructured contract with Raiders

Paul Gutierrez
NAPA, Calif. -- Three-time Pro Bowl left tackle Donald Penn has agreed to a restructured contract with the Oakland Raiders, according to numerous reports, after the team requested a pay cut less than a year after giving him a two-year, $21 million extension.

Per the NFL Network, it is a "small pay cut," while the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported Penn will "receive more guaranteed money over the final two years in exchange for accepting new, team-friendly parameters."

Penn, 35, is on the physically unable to perform list after undergoing Lisfranc surgery on his right foot in December. Under his previous contract, Penn carried a salary cap number of $8.38 million for 2018 and was due base salaries of $6 million in each of the next two seasons. Per ESPN Stats & Information research, Penn was guaranteed $3 million this season with a $300,000 workout bonus based on six weigh-ins, with $50,000 per weigh-in.

Under the parameters of that contract, he was due a $1 million roster bonus on the fifth day of the league year in 2019 and his salary became fully guaranteed if he had 75 percent playtime in 2018.

With Penn unable to practice -- coach Jon Gruden said Monday that Penn's health was an "ongoing process" -- first-round draft pick Kolton Miller has been starting at left tackle. Penn was giving Miller sideline advice during the Raiders' exhibition opener against the Detroit Lions on Friday.
Related Topics:
sportsespnnfldonald pennoakland raiders
(Copyright ©2018 ESPN Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.)
SPORTS
Dodgers closer Kenley Jansen says second heart surgery likely after season
Dodger Stadium to resume in-seat beer sales
LA Galaxy could be without Dos Santos, Alessandrini against Colorado
Shohei Ohtani throws 33-pitch bullpen session, but no splitters yet
More Sports
Top Stories
Family shares story behind Holy Fire firefighter hug photo
5 injured in crash involving LAPD car in Lake Balboa
Firefighter killed while battling Mendocino Complex Fires
Ex-OC choir coach accused of molesting boy held on $60M bail
Dodger Stadium to resume in-seat beer sales
Basketball coach charged for punch that killed tourist in NY
Holy Fire containment rises to 52 percent in Riverside County
Plan to demolish Westlake affordable housing worries residents
Show More
LADWP launching $100M home insulation program
Orca back to feeding, frolicking after carrying dead calf
Increase in probiotic food consumption may help histamine intolerances
Florida man charged in fatal 'stand your ground' shooting
'Homes for our Troops' builds adapted homes for injured SoCal vets
More News