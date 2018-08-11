SPORTS
espn

Shohei Ohtani tests arm in bullpen session, goes 1-for-4 as DH

Los Angeles Angels right-hander Shohei Ohtani completed a light bullpen session, then was penciled into the lineup as designated hitter for Saturday night's game against the visiting Oakland Athletics.

Ohtani reportedly threw about 20 pitches, mostly fastballs.

He has not pitched since June 6 because of a sprained ligament in his pitching elbow. The team has been hoping the rookie from Japan can avoid Tommy John surgery.

"He has to make sure he's continuing to move forward and evaluate him afterwards," manager Mike Scioscia said Saturday. "Right now, there hasn't been any adjustments. He's been terrific. I think he's feeling very, very comfortable with the fact that everything is sound in his elbow. As we continue to test it in the next couple of weeks, we'll get a better idea of where it is."

At the plate Saturday, Ohtani went 1-for-4 in a 7-0 loss to the A's.

Ohtani went 4-1 with a 3.10 ERA and 61 strikeouts over 49 innings in his first nine big league starts before getting hurt.
Related Topics:
sportsespnelbowmlbdhlos angeles angelsarmligamentshohei ohtani
(Copyright ©2018 ESPN Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.)
SPORTS
LA Chargers lose to AZ Cardinals 24-17 in preseason game
Romario Ibarra, Michael Boxall on target as Minnesota United earns draw at LA Galaxy
Semien, Jackson lead Athletics past Angels 7-0
McMahon's 3-run homer lifts Rockies past Dodgers 3-2
More Sports
Top Stories
Decomposing body found in column of Lancaster supermarket
Holy Fire containment rises to 36 percent; 22,158 acres burned
Holy Fire evacuees thank firefighters who risked their lives
Carr Fire evacuees find fish alive, fed by firefighters
Man found dead in vacant car wash in Tustin
LA Chargers lose to AZ Cardinals 24-17 in preseason game
Holy Fire threatens Temescal Valley spa, leaves workers worried
Authorities probe how 'suicidal' employee could steal plane
Show More
WATCH: Cars swept away by floodwaters at NJ car dealership
In wake of critical book, Trump calls Omarosa 'a lowlife'
2 killed, 3 others injured in multi-vehicle crash on 405 Fwy in OC
V.S. Naipaul, Nobel Prize-winning author, dies at 85
Shooter sought after woman killed by stray bullet in East LA
More News