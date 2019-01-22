SPORTS

Some Rams fans win lottery for lower-cost Super Bowl tickets

EMBED </>More Videos

Some dedicated Rams season ticket holders won the lottery - getting picked to buy Super Bowl tickets at below-market value.

By
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Usually, when you win a lottery you walk away with a lot of money.

But when you win a Super Bowl ticket lottery, get ready to pony up some serious cash.

Rams season ticket holder Mary Masciotra did just that, paying roughly $1,200 apiece for two tickets to the Super Bowl in Atlanta when her name was picked by the Rams Sunday night in a ticket lottery.

But aside from the pricey cost of admission, she says she's doing it on the cheap, going with a friend.

"We booked a hotel with points and we got our airfare, so we're doing it for less than $2,000 for the whole deal," said Masciotra.

The Van Nuys resident is no normal Rams fan.

Her front yard is adorned with an inflatable Rams football helmet, her front steps sport a "Rams Country" street sign, her living room is speckled with Rams blankets and she's wearing a Rams sweatshirt, Rams hat, Rams earrings and Rams shoes.

When she says she's been a Rams fan since the late 1970s, there's little reason to doubt her.

Even when the team abandoned Los Angeles for St. Louis in 1994, Masciotra didn't lose faith.

"A lot of people said 'Why are you still rooting for them? They left!' I was like 'That's my team!' So the opportunity to see the Rams in the Super Bowl is priceless to me."

But with ticket prices that high, sometimes not winning the ticket lottery is a win as well.

"I'm OK with it," said Rams season ticket holder Rich Cure. "You know who's really OK with it? My wife is OK with it. Because she knows we would have found some way to make it happen."

Instead, Cure says he'll be watching the big game at home with friends having dodged the $1,200 per ticket conundrum.

Of course, had he been able to buy the tickets he could have resold them for a tidy profit.

Online ticket reseller StubHub shows the cheapest Super Bowl tickets listed at more than $3,000 apiece.

The most expensive, a sky box suite, is listed for $550,000.

But don't expect Masciotra to hock her tickets.

"I've had a couple friends and my brother say, 'You should sell the tickets' and I'm like 'No, I can't," she said. "If it were just a regular Super Bow, I could do it. But not with my Rams! No, I couldn't do it. I wouldn't do it."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportslos angeles ramsNew England PatriotsSuper Bowl 53Super BowlticketsLos Angeles
(Copyright ©2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
NFL announces four London matchups for 2019 season
Lawsuit seeks redo of Rams-Saints NFC game
Social snapshots: Your Rams pride
Rams start preparing for Super Bowl LIII
More Sports
Top Stories
LAUSD, teachers union reach tentative agreement to end strike
Riverside veteran gifted refurbished vehicle to help her get around
Calabasas campground murder: Anthony Rauda pleads not guilty
Family pleads with public to help find missing Moreno Valley teen
LA Phil conductor Gustavo Dudamel honored with Hollywood star
Investigation underway after human remains found in Malibu
Lawsuit seeks redo of Rams-Saints NFC game
Here are your 2019 Oscar nominees
Show More
LA City Council declares 'Justin Turner Day'
How underlying conditions, medications could lead to hearing loss
Chris Brown and 2 others detained in Paris after rape complaint
Man found dead of apparent burns near open electric vault in Westlake district
Super Bowl ticket prices may be high but food prices will stay low
More News