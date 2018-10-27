SPORTS

President Trump criticizes Dodgers manager Dave Roberts on Twitter for taking out Rich Hill

EMBED </>More Videos

President Donald Trump took to Twitter Saturday night to voice his opinion on Dodgers' manager Dave Roberts' choices in Game 4 of the World Series.

President Donald Trump took to Twitter Saturday night to voice his opinion on Dodgers' manager Dave Roberts' choices in Game 4 of the World Series.

Roberts took out starting pitcher Rich Hill after 6.1 innings where Hill allowed one hit. At the time, the Dodgers were winning 4-0.

Roberts' move led to the Boston Red Sox climbing back by beating up the Dodgers' bullpen.

Boston would tie the game and end up scoring five runs in the ninth inning to win the game 9-6.

On Twitter, Trump criticized Roberts for taking Hill out of the game.

Trump tweeted:

"Watching the Dodgers/Red Sox final innings. It is amazing how a manager takes out a pitcher who is loose & dominating through almost 7 innings, Rich Hill of Dodgers, and brings in nervous reliever(s) who get shellacked. 4 run lead gone. Managers do it all the time, big mistake!"



The Dodgers trail the Red Sox 3-1 in the World Series. Los Angeles will have to win three straight to win the championship.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsPresident Donald TrumppoliticsLos Angeles CountyWashington D.C.
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Dave Roberts explains pulling Rich Hill, says he 'left everything out there'
Did Dave Roberts take Rich Hill out to soon? Yes, but you don't know the whole story
27 hours, 27 innings: A timeline of a wild two-night stretch of World Series baseball in L.A.
Dodgers vs. Red Sox: Game 5 World Series preview
Pearce rallies Red Sox past Dodgers 9-6 for 3-1 Series lead
More Sports
Top Stories
15-month-old child, mother found safe in Claremont after Amber Alert issued
Dodgers vs. Red Sox: Game 5 World Series preview
11 dead in Pittsburgh synagogue shooting; suspect charged with 29 counts
Amber Alert issued to SoCal residents after 4-year-old girl abducted
Dodgers vs. Red Sox: World Series Game 4 preview
Slain track star paid her killer $1K so he wouldn't post compromising photos, police say
Pittsburgh synagogue shooting suspect Robert Bowers: What we know
US citizen from IE held by immigration agents wins $55K settlement
Show More
How to help Pittsburgh synagogue shooting victims
Deputy wounds man allegedly armed with assault rifle in South Bay
Mom, child injured in San Gabriel hit-and-run
108-year-old Dodger fan scores World Series home-game tickets
Mysterious lights flashing across LA skies leave residents wondering
More News