President Donald Trump took to Twitter Saturday night to voice his opinion on Dodgers' manager Dave Roberts' choices in Game 4 of the World Series.Roberts took out starting pitcher Rich Hill after 6.1 innings where Hill allowed one hit. At the time, the Dodgers were winning 4-0.Roberts' move led to the Boston Red Sox climbing back by beating up the Dodgers' bullpen.Boston would tie the game and end up scoring five runs in the ninth inning to win the game 9-6.On Twitter, Trump criticized Roberts for taking Hill out of the game.Trump tweeted:"Watching the Dodgers/Red Sox final innings. It is amazing how a manager takes out a pitcher who is loose & dominating through almost 7 innings, Rich Hill of Dodgers, and brings in nervous reliever(s) who get shellacked. 4 run lead gone. Managers do it all the time, big mistake!"The Dodgers trail the Red Sox 3-1 in the World Series. Los Angeles will have to win three straight to win the championship.