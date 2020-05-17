Sports

UCLA hires Martin Jarmond as first black athletic director in school's history, reports say

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- UCLA has hired its next athletic director, the first black person in that role in the school's history, the Los Angeles Times reports.

Martin Jarmond, 39, was hired Sunday to replace Dan Guerrero who led the department for 18 years. Jarmond has been at Boston College, where he also made history as the first black athletic director for that school, for the past three years.

Jarmond will become the highest-paid athletic director at a Pac-12 Conference School, with a six-year contract that calls for more than $1 million a year, according to the Los Angeles Times.

An official announcement on his hiring is expected on Monday.

DEVELOPING: This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
