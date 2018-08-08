SPORTS
espn

USC's Porter Gustin set for surgery to repair small meniscus tear

Adam Rittenberg
USC Trojansstarting outside linebacker Porter Gustin will miss two to five weeks after suffering a small meniscus tear in his left knee during preseason practice.

Gustin will undergo surgery Thursday to repair the tear. Coach Clay Helton said there is no ligament damage to Gustin's knee.

"Usually that is anywhere from a two- to four-week process, sometimes five, depending on people, how they heal," Helton told reporters Wednesday. "We'll get it done [Thursday], have it cleaned up."

Gustin battled bicep and toe injuries in 2017, which limited him to only four games. He started every game in 2016, recording a team-high 13 tackles for loss and 68 total tackles. The senior has 109 career tackles, including 23 for loss and 14 sacks in 31 games, making 17 starts.

USC opens the season Sept. 1 against UNLVin Los Angeles, before traveling to Stanfordfor the Pac-12 opener on Sept. 8. Helton said former defensive lineman Rasheem Greene had a similar procedure last season and returned in two weeks, while cornerback Ajene Harris had the same surgery this spring and returned in three-and-a-half weeks.
Related Topics:
sportsespnknee injuryporter gustinmeniscuscollege footballclay heltonusc trojans
(Copyright ©2018 ESPN Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.)
SPORTS
Atlanta looks to continue 'dream' season versus Sparks
Upton, Pujols, Calhoun homer in Halos' 6-0 win over Tigers
Parker reaches 19th on WNBA scoring list, Sparks top Liberty
Faye Spanos, wife of Chargers owner Alex Spanos, dies at 92
More Sports
Top Stories
Holy Fire: Suspect arrested in connection to blaze
Holy Fire: Arson suspect gives interview prior to arrest
Brock Turner loses appeal to overturn sexual assault conviction
Study finds safety flaws with driver assist systems
OC bridge closed in preparation for demolition
Holy Fire burns 6,200 acres near Lake Elsinore-Corona line
Disneyland hosting job fair on Saturday
Boyle Heights shooting leaves 1 man dead
Show More
Banning teachers hold 3-day strike over added instructional hours
LA drug raid: 22 arrested in cartel-connected smuggling operation
Faye Spanos, wife of Chargers owner Alex Spanos, dies at 92
Long Beach has most 'nice days' among all US cities
Man at New Mexico compound trained kids for school shootings
More News