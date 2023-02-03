Caught on video: Catalytic converter thieves shoot at homeowner in Spring Valley Lake

A homeowner was shot at while confronting thieves near Victorville, and the terrifying moments were caught on video.

SPRING VALLEY LAKE, Calif. (KABC) -- A homeowner was shot at while confronting thieves near Victorville, and the terrifying moments were caught on video.

The incident happened Thursday morning in the 13400 block of Pyramid Drive in Spring Valley Lake, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.

Authorities say the suspects were in the process of sawing off the catalytic converter from the man's car when he heard the saw from inside his home. That's when he went outside and confronted them.

One of the suspects fired two rounds at him. Surveillance video shows the man running back inside as the gunfire rang out behind him.

The homeowner was not hurt, but deputies say the suspects did get away with the catalytic converter in a dark-colored Toyota Camry.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff's department at (760) 552-6800.