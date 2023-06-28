At one Alhambra market, the hot sauce sells out within a day when the store gets a shipment, according to a new report.

California residents go to great lengths to get bottles of Sriracha sauce amid shortage

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Huy Fong's Sriracha sauce has been hard to find since last year when its makers announced it was in short supply due to drought conditions in Mexico that caused a shortage of red jalapeño peppers.

Now, we're learning how it's impacting vendors around California.

According to a report published by the Los Angeles Times, at one Alhambra market, the hot sauce sells out within a day when the store gets a shipment.

In the Bay area, some desperate Sriracha lovers are reportedly stealing the bottles from restaurants.

In a statement, Huy Fong Foods said, "Unfortunately, we are still experiencing a shortage of raw material. Although limited production has resumed, we continue to have a limited supply that continues to affect our production."

The company does not know when its supply will bounce back.