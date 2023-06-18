At least one child was killed and nine more were wounded in a shooting in St. Louis, MO, Missouri officials said.

At least 1 child killed, 9 others injured in St. Louis shooting; 1 in custody

ST. LOUIS -- At least one juvenile was killed and nine others injured on Sunday in an overnight shooting in downtown St. Louis, CNN affiliate KMOV reported.

The shooting took place inside a downtown building at around 1:45 a.m., the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department told KMOV.

Mayor Tishaura O. Jones "has been briefed by Chief Tracy regarding this morning's heinous gun violence at N. 14th and Washington," her spokesperson, Nick Desideri, said on Twitter.

A noon news conference at the Wohl Center provided updates on the case and drew attention to safe opportunities for St. Louis youth.

Police said a child is in custody in connection with the shooting, and a 17-year-old is dead.

Missouri has one of the highest rates of gun deaths in the US, according to a 2022 study by Everytown for Gun Safety.

ABC News contributed to this report.

