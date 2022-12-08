2 teens stabbed in upper body near Van Nuys High School, police say

A teen was stabbed in the upper body near Van Nuys High School on Wednesday, police say.

VAN NUYS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Two teens were stabbed near Van Nuys High School on Wednesday, police say.

The incident was reported at 4:21 p.m. in the area of Cedros Avenue and Kittridge, near the northwest corner of the campus.

Police are searching for a group of about six teens who were spotted running from the area at the time.

Police say a 16-year-old had a stab wound to his upper torso. Another teen was also stabbed. Paramedics and detectives were on scene. It was not immediately clear if the stabbing took place on campus.

No suspect was reported in custody.

An update on the victims' conditions was not immediately available but police believe the wounds were not life-threatening.

DEVELOPING: This story will be updated as more details become available.