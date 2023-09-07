2024 Stagecoach lineup to feature Miranda Lambert, Morgan Wallen, Eric Church

The 2024 Stagecoach country music festival will also include acts such as Willie Nelson, Dwight Yoakam and the Beach Boys.

INDIO, Calif. (CNS) -- Eric Church, Miranda Lambert and Morgan Wallen will be the headliners for the 2024 Stagecoach Country Music Festival, organizers announced Thursday.

The annual three-day festival will be held April 26-28 at the Empire Polo Club in Indio.

Eric Church is set to headline the first night of the festival. Other acts scheduled to perform on that Friday include Jelly Roll, Elle King, Dwight Yoakam, Carin Leon and Paul Cauthen.

Lambert will headline Saturday. Other performers set to take the stage before her include Post Malone, Willie Nelson, Leon Bridges and Charley Crockett.

Wallen will close out the headlining performances Sunday night. Other performers on the last day include Hardy, Bailey Zimmerman, The Beach Boys, Megan Moroney and Clint Black.

Additionally, festivalgoers will have the opportunity to meet for late-night performances in the Palomino stage, which will feature Nickelback, Diplo and Wiz Khalifa, according to festival organizers. The venue will also feature a Ferris wheel, the Compton Cowboys, Guy Fieri's Stagecoach Smokehouse and a Honkytonk Dance Hall.

Passes for the festival will go on sale Sept. 15 starting at $429. More information about the festival is available here.