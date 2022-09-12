Full lineup released for 2023 Stagecoach Festival

INDIO, Calif. (KABC) -- Mark your calendars country music fans - the lineup for the 2023 Stagecoach Festival has been released.

"American Idol" judge Luke Bryan has signed on to be one of the headliners for the festival that celebrates the best in country music. Chris Stapleton is also joining the lineup as a headliner, a list rounded out by Kane Brown.

The 3-day event will also include performances by Joni Pardi, Old Dominion, ZZ Top, Brooks & Dunn, Bryan Adams and Morgan Wade.

The festival will take place April 28-30, 2023 at the Empire Polo Club in Indio. Passes are set to go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.

