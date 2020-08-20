wildfire

Northern California fires: Staggering photos show scope of wildfires' devastation

Some of the largest fires are the LNU Lightning Complex, CZU Lightning Complex and the SCU Complex.
SAN FRANCISCO -- A weekend of lightning storms sparked hundreds of wildfires in California. Since then, the fires have left a path of devastation in their wake.

Photos taken over the past several days show a stunning view of the challenge firefighters are facing - and what residents are fleeing.

Lake Berryessa, a popular summer recreation spot in Napa County, looks transformed into a fiery hellscape by the Hennessey Fire. Down south in the Santa Cruz mountains, the damage is already visible in small communities like Bonny Doon, where some homes and tractors are completely burned out.

Another terrifying moment caught on camera: when the LNU Lightning Complex flames jumped I-80 near Fairfield, shutting the interstate down and forcing evacuations in Solano County.

As of Thursday morning, the three major wildfire complexes burning in the Bay Area - the LNU Lightning Complex in the North Bay, the CZU Lightning Complex along the southern Peninsula and the SCU in the East Bay have burned a combined 308,000 acres. We're tracking the latest on the fire sizes and evacuations here.

ABC7 News' Lauren Gee contributed to this report.

